Stanford Men's and Women's Soccer Dominating the Field
Palo Alto is a soccer town, and that has absolutely been proven over the first couple weeks of the 2025 season. On August 14, the Stanford women’s soccer team began their season. Just a week later, the Stanford men followed.
Entering the season, both were projected to have solid campaigns. The women were ranked seventh in the preseason poll, while the men ranked 13th. Neither were necessarily considered championship contenders, but solid teams for sure.
After some big wins against ranked opponents for both the men's and women's programs, each are now ranked No. 1 overall.
The women started the season playing USF at home, where they claimed an easy 7-0 victory. They then followed up with a win over rival No. 16 Santa Clara, 5-1. That put them at number two nationally. Then, they beat San Diego State 3-0, Saint Mary’s 4-1, and most recently Arizona 6-0.
Without a question, the Cardinal were ranked as the number one team in America, as they had not only beaten good opponents, but have done so with ease. As we speak, Stanford has scored 25 goals and allowed just two. Against a then-ranked Santa Clara program, they allowed all of two shots—one of which was on goal.
Key win over ranked Denver propels Stanford men's soccer to top spot
The men started their season a little later, and were ranked a little lower, but have also found themselves at the top not too long after. To open up the year, they beat USF 5-1, followed by a key win over No. 4 Denver, who appeared in the College Cup the year prior.
After boosting their rankings, they stayed consistent, beating Santa Clara on the road 2-1, then UC Davis at home 1-0. The key is consistency, and they have it.
Stanford soccer’s start for both programs has been incredible, but how far can they go? The men’s team is six years removed from their three-peat, and had never won a title before that. The women have won three championships as well, but it's been four years since their last one.
Every single year, the Cardinal’s rosters compete and go far. However, it's been years since either has hoisted the trophy. With the way their seasons have started, perhaps this will be the season that they break through.
Stanford is chasing a national title for the 50th consecutive year across all sports. Last year, it was women's water polo that extended the streak (though the Cardinal brought home six titles overall). This year, could it be one of these programs? They'll certainly have the earliest opportunity to do so.