Stanford Sports Schedule Starting to Pick Up This Week
Stanford sports are back in full swing. School may not have started yet, but student-athletes are back on campus as they return to their respective sports. Many have already begun their seasons, with both men's and women's soccer off to such a hot start to their seasons that are both ranked in the top five. Aside from soccer, plenty of other campus sports are back in season.
Now that Labor Day weekend is over and the fall is in full swing, fans and alumni can be all-in when it comes to supporting their favorite Cardinal sport. And this week, there is no shortage of action, from the pool all the way to the gridiron. Below, is the full schedule of Stanford sports for the week of Sept. 1.
Thursday, Sept. 4
Field Hockey vs. Ball State (12 p.m. PT)
No. 1 Women's Soccer at USC (6:30 p.m. PT)
Friday, Sept. 5
No. 4 Men's Soccer at Louisville (8 a.m. PT)
Saturday, Sept. 6
Men's Water Polo at UC Davis (10 a.m. PT)
Men's Water Polo vs. American River at UC Davis (4:30 p.m. PT)
Football at BYU (7:15 p.m. PT- ESPN)
Sunday, Sept. 7
Women's Volleyball at Texas (10 a.m. PT)
Field Hockey vs. Harvard (11 a.m. PT)
No. 1 Women's Soccer at UCLA (1 p.m. PT)
This marks the final week where sports do not occur until later in the week. After this week, there will be a Stanford match or game pretty much every single day of the week, with each and every sport entering the heart of their season.
But this sports season marks a very important one in the history of Stanford Athletics. Having at least one sport win a national title for 49 straight years, a national title from any team would make it 50 straight seasons that Stanford has a national title-winning sport. That is the longest streak ever in NCAA history.
Stanford will be taking on BYU on the road this weekend, and we have touched on some of the key storylines in that game already. Plus it appears as though Ben Gulbranson will be getting another look at QB in Week 2, which is certainly a storyline to keep an eye on moving forward.