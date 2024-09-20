Stanford women's swimming releases 2024-25 schedule
Soon, it will be time for the pool. Recently, the Stanford Cardinal women’s swimming and diving team released its schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, signaling the beginning of the fall swim season.
Beginning on October 18, Stanford will have 13 events on its schedule, with five slated to take place at Avery Aquatic Center. The first meet of the season will be on the 18th, with a triple distance meet against Cal slated to take place. The Cardinal will then host the Alumni Relays on October 26, welcoming back former Cardinal legends for that event.
On November 7th and 8th, the Cardinal will go on their inaugural road trip for the year, heading to Tempe for the ASU Invite, followed by the Texas Diving Invitational on November 15th through 17th and the Texas Swimming Invitational on November 20th through the 22th.
In December, diving has one major event, with the USA Diving Winter Nationals occurring in Indianapolis on the 7th to the 15th of the month, before winter break commences. Then at the start of the year, the UCLA Diving Invite will be held from January 11-14.
Near the end of the regular season, Stanford will host meets against UCLA (Jan. 17), USC (Jan. 18) and California (Feb. 1). From February 18th through the 22nd, Stanford will participate in its first ever ACC championships, followed by the end of season NCAA Diving Zones from March 10th through 12th and the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships from March 19-22.