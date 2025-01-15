Tiger Woods to Make TGL Debut
Mark your calendars, Tiger Woods is back on the links. Since winning the 2019 Masters, Woods has seen his golf career derailed with injuries, with a major car accident suffered in 2021 forcing the legend to resort to a more part-time PGA Tour career. But that does not mean we have seen the last of the Stanford legend, as after creating TGL and being announced as a player, he will finally make his debut on Tuesday night.
A part of the Jupiter Links Golf Club, along with PGA stars Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, Woods and his team will play their first match of the season against Los Angeles on Tuesday night, marking a new chapter in Woods' storied golf career. The match, which is the second ever match in the inaugural season, will begin at 4 p.m. (PT) and will air live on ESPN.
Woods' first match was purposely scheduled to be the second one, not the very first one, due to the NFC Wild Card game airing on ESPN the night before, giving the network more of an opportunity to promote the match and draw even more interest. The first match between New York and the Bay Area based team drew around 919,000 viewers, a very strong total for a debut event.
Jupiter Links will face a Los Angeles team that has a very talented squad, with Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood set to make their league debuts as well. Rose and Morikawa have both won Majors, with Morikawa winning the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, while Rose won his major back in 2013 when he was victorious at the US Open.
The league has a lot of notable players featured this season, with co-founder Rory McIlroy also expected to make his debut in the coming weeks, but Woods is by far the most notable name who will be in action, with a whopping 15 major wins on his resume (trailing only golf legend Jack Nicklaus).
Playing two seasons at Stanford (1994 and 1995) where he became arguably the best golfer in the nation, Woods left school to turn pro and since winning his first Masters at the age of 21 in 1997, he then proceeded to become one of the most dominant athletes of the 2000s.
This new league started by Woods has helped fans and golf enthusiasts alike watch the game in a different way, with the league incorporating simulators with real life golf.
The matches, which are all played in one location in Florida, take place in an indoor events center called SoFi Center which was specifically constructed for the purposes of hosting TGL matches. With an icon like Woods heavily involved, it will be interesting to see how much traction the league truly gets as time goes on.