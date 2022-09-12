Skip to main content
Andrew Luck talks Title IX and "Incredible Women" inducted into Stanford HOF

The Stanford legend and College Football Hall of Fame member showed his support for women in sports
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford legend, Andrew Luck, returned to his alma mater Saturday as the Cardinal hosted the No. 10 ranked USC Trojans.

He wasn't there to just take in what ended up being a beatdown by the Trojans after a few Cardinal mistakes, as he was being honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The game which was televised on ABC, featured an interview between Holly Rowe and Luck who took the time to shoutout the "10 incredible women" inducted into the Stanford Hall of Fame, in honor of Title IX's 50th anniversary.

The university's first-ever all-women Hall of Fame class class consisted of Nneka Ogwumike, a WNBA MVP and champion who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, Tara VanDerveer, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach who has led the Cardinal to 13 Final Fours and three NCAA titles. It featured US Women's National Team star and two-time World Cup champion Christen Press, swimmer Elaine Breeden Penrose, and water polo star Margie Dingeldein. The class also consisted of high jumper Lisa Bernhagen Ramos, softball shortstop Ashley Hansen Church, gymnast Carly Janiga Reardon, golfer Sally Voss Krueger, and women's athletics scholarship program founder Linda R. Meier.

Luck showed his support for women in sports, and expressed how important it was to him that his daughters have as many chances as boys. 

The former No. 1 overall pick is joined by 17 other players and three coaches as members of the 2022 class, and will be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December. 6. 

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium
