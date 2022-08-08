Chiefs safety Justin Reid drilled a 65-yard field goal at practice

Regardless of the sport, every position thinks that the next person's position is one that they could easily handle.

Whether that is true or foolishness is dependent on the person, but on Sunday we learned that former Stanford Cardinal and current Kansas City Chief, Justin Reid, may have one more skill than people realized. The four year NFL veteran showed off his ability to not only make a field goal, but to make a field goal from a pretty significant distance of 65-yards.

The kick, which certainly looked like it would have been good from beyond 65 was one yard shy of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's game-winning 66-yarder against the Detroit Lions.

While it's the first time we have seen Reid show off his field goal abilities, he did get a chance to handle a kickoff in a preseason game after Ka'imi Fairbairn after Fairbairn was injured in pregame warmups.

The former third round pick recently signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal ($20 million guaranteed) with the Chiefs this offseason. In 57 career games (all with the Houston Texans), he has recorded 315 combined tackles, 23 passes defensed and seven interceptions.