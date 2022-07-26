Ranking Stanford's top 10 professional athletes of all time

As the winningest college in existence with 130 NCAA national championships and 157 championships overall, Stanford has produced what feels like an infinite amount of stars across all sports.

Stanford has asserted their dominance in both men's and women's sports with 69 championships in mens sports, and 61 in women's sports. Of Stanford's 130 NCAA championships that they have won, 35 have been won by fall sports, 31 by winter sports and 64 by spring sports.

Unlike other schools atop the all-time winningest rankings that were dominate decades ago like Yale, UCLA, Navy, Cornell, and Princeton, Stanford has continued to be the most successful athletic program out there. Stanford has a current streak of winning at least one NCAA team championship during each of the last 46 seasons, dating back to the 1976-77.

Thinking of all the success that the institution has had, it made me curious as to who were the best athletes that they have produced of all time. So, with that being said I decided to take a risk and rank the top 10 professional athlete that hailed from Stanford based off their professional success.

Of course being that there is only 10 available spots, some very notorious names will be left off the list but they will receive an honorable mention nod. Those players include possibly the biggest "what if" in sports in quarterback Andrew Luck who was a four-time pro bowler, while holding records such as most passing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback (433), and most passing yards in a single season by a Colt (4,761). He also led the Colts to the playoffs four times. Had it not been for injuries and an early retirement, he likely would have made the list, but there are just so many accomplished athletes.

Others include: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, WNBA champion and at one point Stanford's all time leading scorer Candice Wiggins, olympic swimmer Summer Sanders, World Cup winner Julie Foudy, Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, WNBA players Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike, and NBA players the Lopez twins Brook and Robin, and Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel. Let's take a look at the top 10 athletes that Stanford has produced.