Stanford's Barclay Brown gets off to hot start at The Open

The Stanford junior is holding his own with the world's best

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford's Barclay Brown has gotten off to a tremendous start at The Open, finishing round-one tied for fifth and just four strokes behind the leader. 

The Junior at Stanford expressed to reporters that his extremely early tee time may have been what helped him do so well today saying: 

“When I saw the draw, I was saying it’s not too bad because I’ll probably be awake at 4 a.m. anyway playing the first day of the Open,” Brown said. “So might as well be out playing golf rather than sitting twiddling my thumbs.”

The 21-year old hailing from England shot an impressive 4-under 68, and was able to overcome some major nerves saying:

“I was unbelievably nervous at the start,” said Brown, who goes to Stanford University and is playing at the tournament for the first time. “And then once I got through the first couple of holes, yeah, it was nice to kind of calm down a little bit and hit some good shots and just get into it.”

Many are tabbing his putt on the very challenging hole 17 as his best of the day, as Brown sunk a 63-foot shot. 

Brown won't have to wake up as early tomorrow, as he will be teeing off at 6:47 A.M. 

Barclay Brown walks on the 18th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
