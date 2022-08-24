Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy announce new golf league, The TGL

A day after the announcement of starting TMRW (pronounced “tomorrow”) Sports, a technology-focused startup company that will feature "progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment", Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy launched a new golf league.

TGL, the tech-based golf league that is partnered with the PGA Tour will have players competing on six three-man teams in 15 regular-season matches and a playoff starting in January 2024. It will also feature two-hour, 18-hole matches on a virtual course. The matches are set to take place in prime time slots on Monday nights, in a custom venue in a location that has not yet been announced.

In an article by ESPN, the workings of the golf aspect were explained saying:

...venues will feature a simulator that players will hit longer shots into, along with an authentic green area for chipping and putting.

The matches are expected to occur between January and April, with each of the six teams competing five times during the 15-week schedule. Both Mcllroy and Woods are planning are participating in the new league as well.

Woods himself expressed his excitement about the new league and what it can do for the sport saying:

Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events," Woods said in the statement. "As a big sports fan myself, I'm excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports.

He continued saying:

"We all know what it's like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It's something that inherently isn't possible in traditional golf -- and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."

Fans will in fact be allowed to bet on the matches where betting is legal, and the PGA Tour players will be competing for actual winnings as well.

This clearly is the PGA's newest effort to combat the LIV Series, which has been poaching some of the sport's top players for $100-million contracts. It also shows that the PGA is aware of how valuable the younger market it is, and how vital it is for them to grow the sport to that generation.