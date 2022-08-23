Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy form technology-focused startup, TMRW

The two most popular names in the sport of golf are making headlines, but it's not for their performance on the links this time.

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy, who have 19 major championships between the two of them are venturing out and starting TMRW (pronounced “tomorrow”) Sports, a technology-focused startup company that will feature "progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment."

The announcement of course coming after what was a jaw-dropping summer that saw some of the game's best players depart from the PGA, to join the Saudi backed LIV Series.

Woods expressed his excitement in an interview with Golf Digest saying:

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports. So many athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

Both Woods and Mcllroy have been very open about wanting to grow the PGA Tour, and have expressed their distain for the LIV Series.