Tiger Woods cheers on Serena Williams during final U.S. Open run

Serena Williams is in the midst of captivating run in the U.S. Open to close out what will go down as one of the best athletic careers ever.

Wednesday night in New York, Williams not only took down the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2, but she did so after taking some time off from tennis.

In what will be her final tournament of her career, Williams is having a last dance-esque run. In her win over Kontaveit, the stars were out as notable names such as Zendaya, Spike Lee, Jared Leto and of course Stanford alumni Tiger Woods were in attendance. Woods was even seen in a Stanford cap busting out his signature fist pump after Williams hit the match point.

Williams will play Thursday night with her sister Venus in a doubles match, and her next singles match will be Friday against Ajla Tomljanović.