Tiger Woods pokes fun at Justin Thomas having never won The Open

Two of the best players in the world like to have fun and talk smack on the course

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are both friends and competitors on the course, and with The Open approaching the two are getting their practice and jabs in. 

They have played multiple practice rounds together at St. Andrews over the past few days leading up to The Open, and a clip of the two of them has now gone viral after Woods made a fun little jab at Thomas that the kids would call, savage.

Prior to the tournament, past Open champions gather for a dinner together on the Monday night of tournament week, so after what seemed to be the conclusion of their practice, the 46-year old Woods had a spicy goodbye to send Thomas off saying:

"See you tomorrow for the past winner’s event," Woods said to Thomas. "Oh, I forgot, you’ve never won here."

Even with the 29-year old Thomas ranked as the No. 7 player in the world and coming off a PGA Championship win less than two months ago, if any person on the tour can make that comment it is Woods. 

Both Woods and Thomas along with the rest of the golfers still apart of the PGA Tour will begin play for The Open on July 14.

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods walk the no. 13 fairway during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods pokes fun at Justin Thomas having never won The Open

By Kevin Borba21 seconds ago

