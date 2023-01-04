WATCH: Harrison Phillips shows support for Damar Hamlin and family

After what appeared to be a routine tackle, Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed during Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was resuscitated on the football field, was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Monday night after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo's game. The whole entire football world offered their thoughts and prayers for Hamlin, with one of those people being Hamlin's former teammate in Buffalo and former Stanford Cardinal, Harrison Phillips.

Aside from kind words shared about Hamlin, the now Minnesota Viking also paid for food for Hamlin's family, staffers at the hospital, and the doctors/nurses working hard to make sure Hamlin can make a full recovery.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field thanks to the quick action of the medical personnel at Paycor Stadium, and later announced on Tuesday afternoon that Hamlin is in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.