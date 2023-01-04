Skip to main content

WATCH: Harrison Phillips shows support for Damar Hamlin and family

Hamlin has been receiving tons of support after being resuscitated on the field

After what appeared to be a routine tackle, Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed during Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. 

Hamlin was resuscitated on the football field, was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Monday night after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo's game. The whole entire football world offered their thoughts and prayers for Hamlin, with one of those people being Hamlin's former teammate in Buffalo and former Stanford Cardinal, Harrison Phillips. 

Aside from kind words shared about Hamlin, the now Minnesota Viking also paid for food for Hamlin's family, staffers at the hospital, and the doctors/nurses working hard to make sure Hamlin can make a full recovery.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field thanks to the quick action of the medical personnel at Paycor Stadium, and later announced on Tuesday afternoon that Hamlin is in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (3)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Harrison Phillips
Harrison Phillips
Damar Hamlin

London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Cardinal in the Pros

WATCH: Harrison Phillips shows support for Damar Hamlin and family

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford offensive line transfer Walter Rouse set to visit Oklahoma

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Stanford finishes the season ranked as one of the worst teams in the country

By Kevin Borba
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with the championship trophy after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park.
Football

How every Pac-12 team fared in their bowl game

By Kevin Borba
Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Scott Stadium.
Football

Five dream transfer portal additions for Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Truist Field
Football

Wake Forest assistant Paul Williams to coach corners at Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) dribbles the basketball against California Golden Bears guard Mia Mastrov (21) during the third quarter at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford cruises by No. 15 Arizona in first game of the New Year

By Kevin Borba
Stanford defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly (17) and Stanford safety Patrick Fields (24) celebrate during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend
Football

Former Washington staffer Bobby Gregory to coach special teams coordinator and safeties for Stanford

By Kevin Borba