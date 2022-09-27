Skip to main content

Five-star forward Andrej Stojakovic to cut final schools list down to four

Stanford will find out very soon where they stand with five-star Andrej Stojakovic
  Author:
  Publish date:

Stanford's basketball team is looking to build what could end up being a program changing class for 2023.

They already hold a commitment from five-star guard Kanaan Carlyle, and are hoping to pair him with an elite forward in five-star Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic.

The younger Stojakovic has been one of the quickest risers in all of college basketball recruiting, going from virtually unknown and unranked, to the No. 17 recruit in the class. He has become renowned for his shooting, but also his ability to handle the ball and the run the offense. 

According to reports by 247Sports' Travis Branham, Stojakovic is set to cut his list of final schools from six to four on Wednesday.

Aside from Stanford, the other schools that are vying for his services are Texas, UCLA, Oregon, Duke, and Virginia. According to 247Sports, he has only officially visited four of these schools, as he has not taken official visits to Duke or Virginia, which could bode well for Stanford. 

As it stands right now, he holds multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of UCLA. 

Check back tomorrow to see if Stanford was able to make the cut again!

