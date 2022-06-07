Skip to main content
Four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a set to visit Stanford at end of June

The Cardinal have the chance to host the four-star for his last visit of the summer

Santa Ana, California native and attendee of high school powerhouse Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a has one more visit left on the docket this summer.

That visit being to take a trip to go see Stanford, as he has already taken one visit to Arizona, where according to 247Sports (exclusive content) he was very impressed in Tucson. Su'a even went as far to say that he was tempted to pull the trigger on a commitment to Arizona, but reminded himself that he still wants to see other schools. 

He explained to 247Sports' Greg Biggins that he will head to Stanford for his visit on June 24, and that will be his final visit of the summer. Here is his reasoning behind this decision:

“I’ll be at Stanford June 24,” Su’a said. “That will probably be my last summer visit because I want to get dialed in before our season and get ready to defend our title.

Su'a explained that he still hopes to take a couple more visits in December, and has been in contact with other Pac-12 schools such as UCLA and Washington among others. Even with his plans to see other schools, the Cardinal have a chance to absolutely wow him during his last visit in seven months. If Shaw and company play their cards right his last thought's of the visits he has taken will be the memorable one he took to Stanford. 

He ranks as the No. 186 player nationally, No. 14 at the linebacker position, and No. 13 in the State of California. 

 

