Four-star Running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. receives multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of Stanford

Over the past weekend Stanford hosted a slew of recruits for a visit, and they seem to be gaining a ton of momentum on the 2023 recruiting trail.

After nabbing commitments from offensive lineman Luke Baklenko and EDGE Armel Mukam, the Cardinal may have another commitment on the way in 2023 four-star running back, Sedrick Irvin Jr.

The Miami native and son of former NFL running back Sedrick Irvin, is trending towards the Cardinal after his weekend visit. Irvin has received a total of five crystal ball predictions in favor of Stanford today (Monday). This comes about a month after Irvin decommited from Notre Dame, where he originally pledged back in September.

This would be a huge get for the Cardinal who are in the process of rebuilding their running back room after the departure of their two lead backs in Nathaniel Peat and Austin Davis. As it currently stands the Cardinal are counting on a breakout year from E.J. Smith, but having some more depth for the future is never a bad thing.

Here is what 247Sports' Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins had to say about Irvin's game:

"The type of running back that can do a little bit of everything. Has spent the past three years making a difference at one of the top private schools in the Miami metro. A patient runner with superb vision that doesn’t try to do too much. Quick out of the chute and more than capable of beating a defender to the edge. Soft hands make him more than just the occasional check-down option as he can generate big gains when he gets the ball on both screen and swing passes. Shouldn’t be viewed as much of a power back at this stage in his development, but is already pushing 190 pounds and has shown on Fridays that he can pick up yards after contact. Posted above-average testing numbers the spring before his junior season. Lateral quickness shows up on tape with his swift cuts. Could probably improve top-end speed a bit, but not exactly slow. Has experience working out of a variety of different formations, which is certainly valuable. Will likely need a few years to adjust to the college game, but has the skillset to emerge as a contributor at the Power 5 level. Might carve out a role early on in his career as a third-down back of sorts given ability to impact the passing game."

There hasn't been a commitment date announced yet for Irvin, but if the Cardinal could continue their hot streak on the trail this week it would be a momentous month after what seemed to be a slight dry spell over the past couple months.

Irvin ranks as the No. 16 running back in the country, while ranking as the No. 58 player in the state of Florida.