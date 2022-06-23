Skip to main content
Stanford lands commitment from offensive lineman Luke Baklenko

A major addition to the offensive line

The Cardinal added another big bodied commit in Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian three-star offensive lineman Luke Baklenko.

In an interview with 247Sports, Baklenko expressed that his recent visit to Stanford is what ultimately helped seal the deal and make him feel comfortable enough to make his decision. 

Here is what he said about choosing Stanford over the likes of Boston College and Pac-12 foe UCLA:

“Stanford is truly a special place. This is a great opportunity for me and I’m very grateful for it. UCLA and Boston College are great programs heading in the right direction. In the end, I saw myself developing and finding the most success in football and in the classroom on the Farm.”

He also touched on how impactful it was being able to spend time with members of the coaching staff saying: 

“I was able to spend a lot of time with coach Shaw, coach (Tevita) Pritchard and coach Heff (Terry Heffernan, OL coach) and that was honestly the best part of the visit for me. Everyone was incredibly welcoming and focused on helping me truly understand Stanford and what it means to me as both a student and an athlete.”

Baklenko projects as a left tackle, and 247Sports even went on to credit his footwork, athleticism, and the fact he is a two-sport athlete (volleyball) as to why he will succeed. They also feel that if it is need he can make the move inside and play some guard for the Cardinal if needed. He is the first commit from the trenches in the class of 2023, as the Cardinal are hoping to bolster both the offensive and defensive line.  

