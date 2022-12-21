Skip to main content

Four-star tight end Jaden Platt flips commitment from Stanford to Texas

After weeks of rumors of possibly losing Platt it finally happened
For the third time since the final week of November, Stanford has lost their highest rated recruit. 

Four-star tight end and Texas native, Jaden Platt, who has been flirting with the possibility of backing off his commitment for a couple weeks now has officially flipped. Platt will instead being staying in his home state, and has committed to Texas A&M. 

It was reportedly down to Florida and Texas A&M when it came to his finalists. 

In losing Platt, Stanford's class is now ranked as the No. 51 class in the country according to 247Sports, and they now no longer hold a commitment from a player ranked within the top-350. 

On the bright side for Stanford fans, four-star tight end and former commit, Walker Lyons, came back to campus this past week for an official visit to meet with the new staff which could bode well. 

With early signing day on Wednesday, Stanford is looking to make some major moves to build up Troy Taylor's first class.

