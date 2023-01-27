Stanford among the finalist for four-star QB Austin Mack

Stanford's quarterback situation of the future is as murky as has been in recent years, as there is really no telling who the starter will be.

Ari Patu is the front runner, but it has become evident to the new Stanford staff that they need to bolster the quarterback room of the future immensely. Something that should not be a hard sell considering the offensive masterclass that Troy Taylor had been putting on as Sacramento State's play caller.

Both Patu and Taylor hail from Folsom High School, which could also be where one of Stanford's next quarterbacks come from, as four-star 2024 quarterback, Austin Mack, took to Twitter to announce his finalist and commitment date which will be on National Signing Day on February 1.

The 6-foot-6 signal caller has a final five consisting of all Pac-12 teams, and is expected to end up at Washington. However, there is a belief that potential Folsom ties could help persuade Mack to play his college football at Stanford.

This past season was his first as the starter, and saw him complete 269 of 382 pass attempts (70.4 percent) for 3,498 yards with 40 TD and 5 INT. He led Folsom to a 12-2 record and a Sac Joaquin Section D1 Championship in California.