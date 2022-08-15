Skip to main content
Stanford among top schools for four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates

Stanford among top schools for four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates

Stanford will have to fight off multiple powerhouses for the services of four-star Wesley Yates
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford will have to fight off multiple powerhouses for the services of four-star Wesley Yates

Stanford's basketball team received some great news on Saturday when 2023 four-star and top-35 player in the country, Wesley Yates, announced his top nine schools. 

The Texas native is known for his NBA range, and ability to get hot in a hurry. Yates took to Twitter to announce his finalist, which included the Cardinal. Yates is the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also the No. 4 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas.

The other schools featured in his top nine included Gonzaga, Washington where his cousin and NBA player Quincy Pondexter played, Texas, and Baylor among others. He broke down each of the schools he included on his list of finalist in an interview with On3, and spoke very highly of Stanford saying:

“They hit me up a lot. I’ll be on FaceTime with Coach (Rob) Ehsan a lot, man, it’s crazy. It is calm out there. The weather is great, the education is great, and the 40-year plan. Everybody is well-spoken, and there is a lot of positive energy. If you go to Stanford, you’ll love it because it’s really positive out there.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stanford may have some ground to make up, as Yates also mentioned in prior interviews with On3 that Baylor and Houston have built the best relationships with him saying: 

“I feel like I developed the best relationship with Baylor and Houston because they’re so close to me,” Wesley Yates said. “Every time I get around them, it just basically elevates me. I feel like a better person, and they’re always positive. Coach (Scott) Drew, Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, Coach (Alvin) Brooks, all of them, man, like the energy around them is just crazy. I would say Auburn too, and BP (Bruce Pearl).“

On3’s National Recruiting Analyst, Jamie Shaw, broke down Yates' game saying:

Wesley Yates is a strong framed guard who plays with a lot of confidence. He is efficient on the ball, taking care of possessions. Yates has deep range on his jump shot and is comfortable off the bounce or the catch. His release point is a little low, but the release is clean and repeatable. Yates has a strong handle, his understanding of change of paces gets him to his spots in the half-court. He is an average athlete, vertically and horizontally, but he competes and has toughness. Yates is a noted gamer and wants the ball in his hands.

On the bright side of Stanford, they are one of just three schools that he has officially visited. As of now, the class holds one commit in five-star Kanaan Carlyle who will finish his senior year of high school with the Overtime Elite program. Adding someone like Yates who can shoot the lights out and step up in huge moments would be the perfect addition 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Recruiting

Stanford among top schools for four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates

By Kevin Borbajust now
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Gabe Reid (90) celebrates in the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Gabe Reid details why he transferred to Utah

By Kevin Borba15 minutes ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Six schools that the Pac-12 should consider adding

By Kevin BorbaAug 13, 2022 1:49 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Three Cardinal make Pro Football Network's Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

By Kevin BorbaAug 13, 2022 12:01 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

Athlon Sports names Tanner McKee as one of their top breakout players

By Kevin BorbaAug 13, 2022 11:33 AM EDT
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Predicting who will have the best offensive position groups in the Pac-12

By Kevin BorbaAug 12, 2022 3:05 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass while being defended by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (1) during the second half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Stanford receiving corps ranks as one of the best in the country

By Kevin BorbaAug 11, 2022 3:30 PM EDT
Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Where the Pac-12 quarterbacks rank among all 131 starters

By Kevin BorbaAug 10, 2022 6:14 PM EDT