Stanford among top schools for four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates

Stanford's basketball team received some great news on Saturday when 2023 four-star and top-35 player in the country, Wesley Yates, announced his top nine schools.

The Texas native is known for his NBA range, and ability to get hot in a hurry. Yates took to Twitter to announce his finalist, which included the Cardinal. Yates is the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also the No. 4 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas.

The other schools featured in his top nine included Gonzaga, Washington where his cousin and NBA player Quincy Pondexter played, Texas, and Baylor among others. He broke down each of the schools he included on his list of finalist in an interview with On3, and spoke very highly of Stanford saying:

“They hit me up a lot. I’ll be on FaceTime with Coach (Rob) Ehsan a lot, man, it’s crazy. It is calm out there. The weather is great, the education is great, and the 40-year plan. Everybody is well-spoken, and there is a lot of positive energy. If you go to Stanford, you’ll love it because it’s really positive out there.”

Stanford may have some ground to make up, as Yates also mentioned in prior interviews with On3 that Baylor and Houston have built the best relationships with him saying:

“I feel like I developed the best relationship with Baylor and Houston because they’re so close to me,” Wesley Yates said. “Every time I get around them, it just basically elevates me. I feel like a better person, and they’re always positive. Coach (Scott) Drew, Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, Coach (Alvin) Brooks, all of them, man, like the energy around them is just crazy. I would say Auburn too, and BP (Bruce Pearl).“

On3’s National Recruiting Analyst, Jamie Shaw, broke down Yates' game saying:

Wesley Yates is a strong framed guard who plays with a lot of confidence. He is efficient on the ball, taking care of possessions. Yates has deep range on his jump shot and is comfortable off the bounce or the catch. His release point is a little low, but the release is clean and repeatable. Yates has a strong handle, his understanding of change of paces gets him to his spots in the half-court. He is an average athlete, vertically and horizontally, but he competes and has toughness. Yates is a noted gamer and wants the ball in his hands.

On the bright side of Stanford, they are one of just three schools that he has officially visited. As of now, the class holds one commit in five-star Kanaan Carlyle who will finish his senior year of high school with the Overtime Elite program. Adding someone like Yates who can shoot the lights out and step up in huge moments would be the perfect addition