Stanford Basketball Adds Four-Star Guard to 2026 Recruiting Class
Stanford women's basketball is loading up. One season removed from missing their first NCAA tournament in nearly 40 years, the Cardinal entered this season on a mission to return to being the class of women's college basketball.
Signing a strong recruiting class this year, it is evident that the Cardinal want to maintain sustainable success. In fact, the Cardinal's 2026 class is already coming together, with the program landing another key player on Monday night.
Putting pen to paper to make things officially official, the Cardinal landed a verbal commitment from four-star recruit, Elyse Ngenda. A guard out of New Hampton School in New Hampshire, Ngenda will look to be a key part of Stanford's rotation as a true freshman next season.
Listed at 5-foot-8, Ngenda received interest from plenty of other programs, but given the elite reputation that Stanford has academically combined with the strong history of the women's basketball program, Ngenda opted to take her talents across the country to the West Coast. And soon, she will look to be a key ingredient to Stanford's national title hopes.
Once a top program in women's college basketball under the legendary Tara VanDerveer, winning three national titles and making every single NCAA tournament since 1988, the Cardinal struggled to replicate their success last season.
This was caused by various factors, including a new head coach, a new conference, and a massive roster exodus. But now, under second year head coach Kate Paye, the Cardinal are eager to return to being relevant on the national scene.
Below is a press release sent out by Stanford Athletics on Monday night.
STANFORD, Calif. – Setsuko Ishiyama Director of Women’s Basketball Kate Paye announced the addition of Elyse Ngenda to Stanford’s signing class on Monday.
The 5-foot-9 guard out of New Hampton, New Hampshire is a four-star talent rated as the No. 95 player in the country according to espnW HoopGurlz. Ngenda joins Jordyn Wheeler, who signed last week, in the Cardinal’s two-member class.
“Elyse is a skilled and heady guard, a three-level scorer, who can play either point guard or off guard,” Paye said of Ngenda. “She is a relentless defender and a vocal leader on the court. A high-character young woman, Elyse is student body president and a leader in her school community in a variety of roles. She is an excellent student-athlete, a great fit for this university, and appreciates all that Stanford has to offer.”
Ngenda is the reigning New Hampshire Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year following a junior season in which she averaged 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She led New Hampton School to the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class AAA semifinals was a finalist for NEPSAC Class AAA Player of the Year.
“I chose Stanford because it's the place where I can grow the most,” Ngenda said of her decision. “The level of competition, the coaching staff, and the culture of excellence all match the goals I have for myself.
"Stanford believed in my abilities and my future, and that meant everything to me throughout this process. It's a place that challenges me and supports me, and that's why Stanford is home.”
The New Hampton product is Stanford’s third player from New Hampshire all-time, joining Celeste Lavoie (Nashua) and Becky Bonner (Concord).