Stanford Cardinal Athletic Director Bernard Muir to Resign
Stanford sports is set to enter a new era. After 13 years, it was announced that longtime director of Stanford Athletics, Bernard Muir, is set to resign from the role at the end of the academic year. The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday afternoon, and was then announced by Stanford on Tuesday.
Stanford will appoint an acting athletics director in the coming weeks before a search for a permanent replacement for Muir gets underway.
While a replacement has not been found, it is expected that the process could begin soon. Currently in his 13th year at Stanford after taking over for Bob Bowlsby in July of 2012, Muir has been a key figure in the athletic department throughout his tenure, most recently overseeing Stanford's transition from the Pac-12 to the ACC.
Under his watch, the Cardinal sports programs have won around 30 NCAA titles (including the 2021 women's basketball title), 140 conference championships and eight Director's Cups (top athletic department in the nation). But in recent years, programs such as football and men's basketball, have failed to achieve national prominence, especially in the NIL era.
Muir said in a statement, "It has been my honor to serve as the Director of Athletics at Stanford. I am forever proud of the history we made and protected, the long list of championships and champions, and the focus we applied to connecting those committed to this university to the greatest good for the Cardinal."
"My experience at Stanford will forever hold its significant place on my treasured journey in collegiate sports. I now look forward to the next compelling challenge and to making the next important contribution."
With former quarterback Andrew Luck being hired to be the football program's general manager, Muir had already relinquished his day-to-day oversight of the team. Early on in Muir's tenure, the football program was widely successful, having gone to three Rose Bowls, winning two, when David Shaw was the head coach.
Since 2018, the program hasn't won more than four games, eventually leading to Shaw resigning and being replaced by Troy Taylor prior to the 2023 season.
Men's basketball have not made the tournament since 2013-14 and are looking to break that trend this season under new head coach, Kyle Smith. Women's basketball was successful long before Muir's tenure began, with legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer leading the program to three national titles during her 38 seasons at the helm.
Prior to Muir taking the job at Stanford, he held the same position at Georgetown from 2005-2009 and at Delaware from 2009-2012. In addition to his role as an athletic director, he is also on the NCAA men's basketball committee, with one of his jobs including being on the NCAA tournament selection committee.
It is unknown whether or not Muir will take another athletic director job, another role in an athletic department, or step away completely for the time being but if one thing is for certain, it's that he will always be remembered within the Stanford community, with his contributions being held in high regard.