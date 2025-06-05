Stanford Football Flips Four Star From Baylor
Stanford football is having an incredible week. This past weekend, the Cardinal hosted many recruits on The Farm, hoping to get a couple of commits to the Stanford football program. These past few days Stanford has landed some big-time commits, most notably Daylen Sharper, but on June 4, the Cardinal made the biggest move so far.
The Cardinal committed Ryelan Morris, another big addition to the Stanford program.
Morris is a four-star running back recruit per 247 Sports, out of Honey Grove, TX. He is the 25th best prospect at any position in the state of Texas. He was previously committed to Baylor, but decided to shift his commitment to the Cardinal.
Morris has been a stud throughout three years of high school ball. As a freshman, he truly put his name on the map. He played nine games, going for 986 yards and 14 touchdowns, with an average of 109.6 rushing yards per game--an incredible feat for a freshman.
As a sophomore, Morris broke out. He played 12 games where he had 1,681 yards and 31 touchdowns. His rush yards increased to 140.1 per game, and he truly became one of the best rushers in the state of Texas.
In his most recent year, he played just eight games, but still put up 1,200 yards and 25 touchdowns. Although it may seem like a down year, his rush yards per game increased to 150, proving that he is still improving every year.
Throughout his high school career so far, he has put up 3,867 yards and 70 touchdowns in just three years, just absolutely piling stats in his high school career.
Stanford currently has some solid running backs options on the roster with Micah Ford, Chris Davis Jr., Sedrick Irvin, and Tuna Altahir among the few notable names. However, with Morris being just a junior, he surely will find a way to fit in well with their room, if not be the leader of the bunch immediately.
Overall, the Cardinal are rolling, getting recruits left and right. With big time players such as Morris coming in, Andrew Luck is proving that he is the man for the job as Stanford football's GM, and can take this program back to the promised land. The outlook for this program is certainly getting a lot brighter these days.