Stanford Football Lands Daylen Sharper, Possible Multi-Sport Athlete
Stanford could possibly have a two-sport athlete on their hands in the coming years. This week, the Cardinal landed a commitment from Daylen Sharper. Sharper is a 6-foot-3, 210 pound athlete who has succeeded both on the gridiron, and on the hardwood.
In football, Sharper has been ranked as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Out of Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, AZ, he is the sixth-best football prospect in Arizona. Sharper had 23 football offers, including a few from big time programs such as Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, and Wisconsin.
However, he committed to Stanford, trusting Stanford GM Andrew Luck to help him succeed. Since Frank Reich is the interim head football coach, Sharper will presumably be playing for a brand new person in charge of the Cardinal when he makes it to campus in 2026.
As a junior at Brophy, Sharper played at wide receiver, getting into13 games, and racking up 65 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns. His top game was in his most recent playoff game, where he had 13 catches for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns. These performances in playoff settings should provide hope that Stanford is getting a big time talent.
In basketball, Sharper is a four star recruit, per ESPN, ranking him as the No. 81 player in the class of ‘26 and the No. 11 player in Arizona. He had four other offers, from Harvard, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, and UT Arlington. However, one notable name was absent from that list in Stanford.
Sharper plays for Brophy Prep at the high school level, where he led his team to a 19-11 record and finished No. 6 in the state of Arizona. At the club level, Sharper competes for Paul George’s Nike EYBL team, the highest level of AAU basketball. PG Elite is currently 5-2 in EYBL play, dominating teams across the country.
Overall, Stanford has great talent regardless. On the football field, Sharper can be a great piece to improve skill positions. He will surely be a big-time talent whether he plays at wide receiver, safety, or somewhere else. On the basketball court, he can be perfect for Stanford basketball. If Kyle Smith and the coaching staff offer him to play both, great things could be looming for both programs on The Farm.