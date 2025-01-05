Stanford Football Lands Huge Commitment From Ex-South Carolina State WR
Stanford football's roster for 2025 is really starting to take shape, with the program using the transfer portal as effectively as possible. With multiple receivers transferring, as well as losing 2024's leading receiver Elic Ayomanor to the NFL Draft, the Cardinal were in dire need of star power at that position, hoping to find someone who can form a dynamic duo with Emmett Mosley V.
But now, it appears that the Cardinal have found just that, landing a commitment from former South Carolina State pass catcher, Caden High.
Spending his freshman season at Benedict College, where he amassed 47 catches for 781 yards and nine touchdowns, High's debut at SC State was one to remember as he caught 62 passes for 908 yards and seven touchdowns while guiding his team to a 5-0 record in conference play and being a key part in helping the team reach the Celebration Bowl and earn a final ranking of No. 20 in the FCS.
Despite losing the bowl game to Jackson State, South Carolina State was able to go from 5-6 in 2023 to 9-3 in 2024 thanks in large part to having a weapon like High.
High's addition to Stanford is massive as he will most likely come in and compete for a starting spot on day one. While Mosley V is expected to be the team's new featured wide receiver after his strong freshman season, High provides the team with a very strong No. 2 option who has the potential to overtake Mosley as the primary pass catcher.
Despite being somewhat undersized for a receiver, standing at 5'10" and weighing 160 pounds, High brings extreme athleticism that is the ideal fit for Power Four football.
Spending his prep career as a star at Grayson High School, High was limited his first three years but found a rhythm and broke out in his senior year in 2022. For that season, he ended it having made 46 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Rams finish the season with a 10-3 record. While not heavily recruited, High's talent made it evident that he would one day play for a notable college program.
Stanford still has plenty left to do this offseason before it is ready to compete in 2025 but having made promising moves thus far and making it known that it is ready to win, confidence and expectations going into year two in the ACC could soon be one the rise.