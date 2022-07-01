Stanford lands commitment from four-star offensive lineman Simione Pale

Stanford was able to add their fifth commit in the past 10 days, in four-star offensive lineman Simione Pale.

The Elk Grove native is ranked as one of the best players in California, and is ranked in the top 20 at his position.

In an interview with 247Sports, Pale explained that it was a very quick and easy decision for him to commit to Stanford. After learning about his admittance to the school and visiting, Pale knew that he was meant to be a Cardinal saying:

“The biggest reason I chose Stanford was that I would be able to play high level football while at the same time, receiving an education from the best college in the world,” said Pale. “Though I loved my other four schools, I felt that Stanford provided a challenge that was good for what I wanted to grasp out of my college experience. I realized that Stanford was the best place for me to play high level football, to explore my academic interest, and to also pursue a career based off of my academic interest.”

Pale credited coach Terry Hefferman as a major reason as to why he felt comfortable enough to commit saying:

“Coach Hefferman has always played a huge role in my decision,” said Pale. ”I had asked a large majority of the offensive line about what they thought about Coach Heffernan. One straight answer that I got from them was that he cares a lot about his dudes, and that they play hard for him. Coach Heffernan, to me, seems like the kind of coach that I would want to run through a wall for, and I’m glad that he’s the offensive line coach at Stanford.”

With the addition of Pale to the class, Stanford's recruiting class now ranks the No. 42 class in the country according to 247Sports' rankings and No. 21 in On3's recruiting rankings.

Pale selected Stanford over schools such as new soon to be Big Ten member UCLA, BYU, Cal, and Oregon State among others.