Stanford makes top 4 of elite four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta

Enow Etta is a top-60 player in the country

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

If you take a look at Stanford's current roster and identify what their biggest weakness is, and yes there are a few contenders, but the most glaring is the defensive line. 

The Cardinal could very well be sporting the worst defensive line in the conference this upcoming season due to its lack of depth, causing David Shaw and company may have to rely on younger players like four-star freshman David Bailey more than he would liked to.

However, the Cardinal received great news on Wednesday night as they were among the final four schools for 2023 four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. The Texas native took to Twitter to announce his finalist, which side from the Cardinal include Michigan State, Michigan, and Alabama. 

Etta is the No. 58 player in the country, No. 8 at his position, and the No. 14 player in Texas all while only having played the sport of football since 2019. 

He is viewed as a very raw prospect that has a major ceiling, as even with his limited football experience he earned Texas TAPPS Division III first-team all-state selection as a junior, and also led all of TAPPS in sacks as a sophomore.

This past season he exploded, finishing the year with 22.5 sacks, 124 total tackles, and 41 tackles for a loss which are why programs everywhere are vying for his services. 

While he does currently hold crystal ball predictions to both the Michigan schools (five to Michigan, one to Michigan State), he is slated to visit Stanford tomorrow (June 24) which can give the Cardinal a major boost in his recruitment to possibly catapult them to the lead. 

Here is what 247Sports' National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary had to say about Etta, who he projects as a second or third round NFL Draft pick:

Etta is an above average athlete that plays with good technique. Always is coming forward on the snap of the ball, keeps live feet and good eye placement coming out of his stance. He plays with his hands where he has a good solid punch to control blockers and shed to get to the ball. Nice body quickness with good twitch and looseness. Good ability to chase the ball-carrier down from the backside. Very active off the ball and physical at the point of attack. Plays with a good motor, shows effort to finish plays. Comfortable playing either left or right end. Needs to continue to work on his stance to generate all the burst with the physical traits that he has. His natural instances take over when he rushes the passer. Plays the cut-block very well and is able to gain the edge and run the hoop to the quarterback. He has good balance and body control he rarely gets over extended and out of position. 

The thought of Etta and Bailey rushing the passer for years to come is one that likely makes Cardinal fans salivate. He would have a great opportunity to develop and play while at Stanford. 

