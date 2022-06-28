Skip to main content
Stanford lands commitment from running back LJ Martin

Stanford lands commitment from running back LJ Martin

The Cardinal were able to add to their running back room of the future

BRIANA SANCHEZ/EL PASO TIMES

The Cardinal were able to add to their running back room of the future

Stanford continues to trend in the right direction on the recruiting trail, as they have now landed their third commitment of the week.

Three-star running back out of El Paso, Texas LJ Martin flipped his commitment from in-state Texas Tech to Stanford on Tuesday. His pledge to Texas Tech was made at the end of April, but the Cardinal viewed him a must need player as they clearly continued with their pursuit. 

With the addition of Martin, Stanford's class jumped a few spots in the recruiting rankings going from No. 51 to No. 47. 

Martin had a productive freshman and sophomore season, but it was his junior season that saw him take a major leap in production. In 269 rushing attempts, Martin rushed for 2,683 yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, and also added six receiving touchdowns. His performance earned him Texas District 1-5A DII Overall MVP as a junior, and Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA). He also was a Texas 1-5A DII first-team all-district selection as a sophomore after running for 897 yards in just five games.

He is just a few yards shy of rushing for a career 4,000 yards and having over 50 rushing touchdowns, and if he performs like he did this past season he will easily surpass those marks. 

He is a very accomplished three sport athlete, as he also plays basketball and runs track. 

His skillset perfectly aligns with how Stanford likes to use their running backs, and he has an immense amount of potential at the next level. There is also a very good chance that when the player rankings are re-evaluated that he sees his three-star rating get bumped up to a four.

Martin marks the first offensive skill position commit since March for Stanford, and he is a major addition to a class that looks to ascend up the rankings in a ultra completive Pac-12.

Canutillo's LJ Martin runs the ball during the game against Burges Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Burges High School in El Paso.
