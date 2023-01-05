Stanford offers 2024 defensive lineman Benedict Umeh

Troy Taylor didn't get much time to put together the 2023 class, in fact he had about a week to send out some feelers while also reconvening with the players already committed.

Now that the 2023 early signing day is out of the way, the new ball coach at Stanford has all the time in the world to focus on putting together what will be his first official class. The 2024 class, which actually already holds a commitment from three-star corner Jamir Benjamin, is the main focus for Taylor and company. We learned via Twitter on Wednesday that the staff has sent out an offer already, to three-star defensive lineman Benedict Umeh.

Umeh is viewed as a very raw prospect who is relatively new to football. He was born in Nigeria before moving to Toronto, and has since transferring to Avon Old Farms in Connecticut. He is a four-sport athlete, recently taking on wrestling. He stands in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, and projects to be an interior lineman.

His recruitment has really picked up within the past week, as he has received offers from programs such as Texas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt. He also holds offers from programs such as Notre Dame, USC, and Michigan.

Umeh currently ranks as the No. 45 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 5 player in Connecticut.