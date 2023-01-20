Stanford offers 2024 four-star corner Kenneth Woseley II

The Stanford offers for the class of 2024 have slowly begun to be sent out, with Troy Taylor and company not shying away from players that have already been heavily recruited.

On top of offering freak athlete and four-star Kylan Fox who holds 58 offers, the Cardinal have also sent an offer to four-star corner Kenneth Woseley II who had already announced his top-12 schools. Some of the schools on his list include Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and Wisconsin among others.

The good news for Stanford is, he made this announcement in August, which means that Stanford's new defensive coordinator, Bobby April III, was at Wisconsin so they could be somewhat familiar.

The 5-foot-11 corner out of Philadelphia ranks as the No. 335 player in the country, No. 32 corner, and the No. 10 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Stanford will definitely be needing to rebuild the secondary following the departure of every starter from a year ago. Taylor and company did inherit one talented corner in the class of 2023, but the back end of the defense will definitely be a priority for the new staff moving forward.