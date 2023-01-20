Skip to main content

Stanford offers 2024 four-star corner Kenneth Woseley II

The Philly native has already narrowed the list of schools he is interested in to 12
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Stanford offers for the class of 2024 have slowly begun to be sent out, with Troy Taylor and company not shying away from players that have already been heavily recruited.

On top of offering freak athlete and four-star Kylan Fox who holds 58 offers, the Cardinal have also sent an offer to four-star corner Kenneth Woseley II who had already announced his top-12 schools. Some of the schools on his list include Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and Wisconsin among others. 

The good news for Stanford is, he made this announcement in August, which means that Stanford's new defensive coordinator, Bobby April III, was at Wisconsin so they could be somewhat familiar. 

The 5-foot-11 corner out of Philadelphia ranks as the No. 335 player in the country, No. 32 corner, and the No. 10 player in the state of Pennsylvania. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 Stanford will definitely be needing to rebuild the secondary following the departure of every starter from a year ago. Taylor and company did inherit one talented corner in the class of 2023, but the back end of the defense will definitely be a priority for the new staff moving forward. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, CA, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford offers 2024 four-star corner Kenneth Woseley II

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal bench celebrates a 3-point basket against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Maples Pavilion.
Football

Stanford hoops nabs their first Pac-12 win of the year over Oregon State

By Kevin Borba
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Football

Jason Garrett cites NIL and transfer portal obstacles as reason he backed out of consideration for Stanford job

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Stanford viewed as the favorite to land four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a

By Kevin Borba
Los Angeles, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer calls a timeout in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.
Basketball

No. 4 Stanford set to take on No. 8 Utah after suffering first Pac-12 loss since 2021

By Kevin Borba
Omaha, NE, USA; The Stanford Cardinal dugout watches action against the Auburn Tigers in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford baseball comes in at No. 3 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

By Kevin Borba
Pennsylvania Quakers helmet sits on a cart during the game between the Cornell Big Red and the Pennsylvania Quakers on November 6, 2021 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Football

Stanford set to host Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Mayberry

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Previewing Stanford's 2023 schedule

By Kevin Borba