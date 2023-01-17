Skip to main content

Stanford offers four-star linebacker Kari Jackson

Stanford has a chance to have high school teammates team up on the Farm
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford's new head coach Troy Taylor got about five minutes to be on campus before early signing day for the class of 2023 came and went.

Now, the offensive guru will have a whole calendar year to recruit players to Stanford for the class of 2024, and the latest offer sent out is one that has Stanford ties. The Cardinal offered four-star linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Kari Jackson.

You may be asking how Jackson has Stanford ties, and the origin of his ties also hail from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Stanford's lone 2024 commit, corner Jamir Benjamin, is teammates with Jackson. 

Benjamin and Jackson both terrorize offenses together, with Jackson ranking as the No. 271 player in the country, No. 21 linebacker, and No. 7 player in the state according to 247Sports. 

With his Stanford offer, he now holds a total of 18 offers from programs such as Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among others. 

The Cardinal defense badly needs to be revamped under new defensive coordinator Bobby April III who helped guide Wisconsin's defense to being one of the best in the country, while Stanford's ranked as one of the worst defenses in the country at No. 114.

While he doesn't hold an offer to Ohio State at the moment, he has visited the campus three times and is reportedly hoping to make it a fourth, signaling that the Buckeyes may be the favorites. Adding Jackson who projects as a middle linebacker would be huge for Stanford considering the Cardinal lost a ton of productive linebackers this off-season. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Helmet
Recruiting

By Kevin Borba
