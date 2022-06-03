Stanford offers three-star EDGE Tre Williams

There were a lot of issues that went wrong for Stanford in 2021, but not many were as big as the lack of penetration that the defensive line caused.

After having players like Solomon Thomas grace the Farm, Stanford has been longing for a dominant player in the trenches. While the optimism surrounding the offense has somewhat grown due to the fact that the offensive is full of experienced returners, the same cannot be said for the defensive front as they lost a handful of contributors in Thomas Booker, Dalyn Wade-Perry, and reserve Ryan Johnson.

David Shaw and company are doing their best to bolster up what was once a strength of the program, and a very good chance at lander their most recent offer in three-star EDGE Tre Williams.

While he is a Dallas native Williams has some major ties to Stanford, as his dad Tom not only was on the staff at one point but also had a very impressive four-year career as a Cardinal that saw him amass over 140 tackles.

The younger Williams exploded onto the scene last year for Parish Episcopal School, as he saw his tackle numbers jump from 53 the year prior to 129, while also adding 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Adding an explosive player at EDGE like Williams would be huge for a program that ranked No. 122 last season in total sacks.