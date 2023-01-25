Skip to main content

Stanford signee Zak Yamauchi among the standouts at the 2023  Polynesian Bowl

The future Stanford offensive lineman was a standout among the nation's best players
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a week in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl practices and then this past Saturday's game, 247Sports released their superlatives from what is now considered one of the premier postseason all-star games in the country. 

High caliber players from all over the country competed with another with notable names such as five-star quarterback and Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava, five-star receiver and USC commit, Zachariah Branch, and of course a couple Stanford commits in four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and three-star offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi.

Even with all of the highly touted recruits there, Yamauchi found a way to stand out and possibly prove that they should have ranked him higher. He won the superlative of "Surprise of the Week" and was shining brighter than players ranked higher. Here is what they had to say about the Bishop Gorman product:

Even though he plays for a high-profile program at Bishop Gorman, it was still easy for Yamauchi to be overshadowed on the Gaels. Then during the week, he was starting on a really talented offensive line for Mauka, with players rated higher than him but he more than held his own and showed what kind of talent the Cardinal are getting in him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yamauchi will have a chance to compete for a starting job right away when he gets to campus considering the Cardinal will be sporting an entire new offensive line compared to opening week of last season. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; Coin toss prior to the Polynesian Bowl between Team Mauka and Team Makai at Kunuiakea Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford signee Zak Yamauchi among the standouts at the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford flips 2023 DT Braden Marceau-Olayinka from Columbia

By Kevin Borba
Las Vegas, NV, USA; The 2022 NFL Draft logo is displayed during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Football

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first

By Kevin Borba
Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

Predicting the starting quarterback for every Pac-12 team in 2023

By Kevin Borba
ANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Cardinal in the Pros

Lisa McCaffrey claps back at Skip Bayless following his take regarding son, Christian McCaffrey

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, CA, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from 2023 DB Che Ojarikre

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) celebrates with guard Josue Gil-Silva (25) after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford wins against Oregon to secure second straight win

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

Tanner McKee tabbed as one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft Class

By Kevin Borba