Stanford signee Zak Yamauchi among the standouts at the 2023  Polynesian Bowl

After a week in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl practices and then this past Saturday's game, 247Sports released their superlatives from what is now considered one of the premier postseason all-star games in the country.

High caliber players from all over the country competed with another with notable names such as five-star quarterback and Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava, five-star receiver and USC commit, Zachariah Branch, and of course a couple Stanford commits in four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and three-star offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi.

Even with all of the highly touted recruits there, Yamauchi found a way to stand out and possibly prove that they should have ranked him higher. He won the superlative of "Surprise of the Week" and was shining brighter than players ranked higher. Here is what they had to say about the Bishop Gorman product:

Even though he plays for a high-profile program at Bishop Gorman, it was still easy for Yamauchi to be overshadowed on the Gaels. Then during the week, he was starting on a really talented offensive line for Mauka, with players rated higher than him but he more than held his own and showed what kind of talent the Cardinal are getting in him.

Yamauchi will have a chance to compete for a starting job right away when he gets to campus considering the Cardinal will be sporting an entire new offensive line compared to opening week of last season.