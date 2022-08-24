Three-star EDGE Armel Mukam flips from Stanford to Notre Dame

Recruiting truly isn't over until pen is put to paper on signing day, and now with the transfer portal even after that.

Stanford became a victim of that on Wednesday, when three-star EDGE Armel Mukam flipped his commitment from the Cardinal to Notre Dame.

Mukam ranks as the No. 89 edge-rusher in the country and No. 32 prospect in the state of Virginia from the class of 2023. He was committed to Stanford since June before flipping.

In an article by 247Sports, it was explained that the chance to play for a National championship is what led to the decision to flip.