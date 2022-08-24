Skip to main content

Three-star EDGE Armel Mukam flips from Stanford to Notre Dame

The longtime Stanford commit flipped to Notre Dame
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recruiting truly isn't over until pen is put to paper on signing day, and now with the transfer portal even after that. 

Stanford became a victim of that on Wednesday, when three-star EDGE Armel Mukam flipped his commitment from the Cardinal to Notre Dame. 

Mukam ranks as the No. 89 edge-rusher in the country and No. 32 prospect in the state of Virginia from the class of 2023. He was committed to Stanford since June before flipping. 

In an article by 247Sports, it was explained that the chance to play for a National championship is what led to the decision to flip. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

USATSI_13528681
Recruiting

Three-star EDGE Armel Mukam flips from Stanford to Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba
Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) on the field during training camp at Wofford College.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey looking to prove himself in 2022

By Kevin Borba
Quarterback Arch Manning will be headed to Austin. Syndication The Daily Advertiser
Football

Texas commit Arch Manning draws Andrew Luck comparisons

By Kevin Borba
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy announce new golf league, The TGL

By Kevin Borba
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Football

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy form technology-focused startup, TMRW

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_13528681
Football

How Stanford contributed to the craziest college football offseason ever

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

The Big Ten has sights set on multiple Pac-12 schools

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford announces team captains

By Kevin Borba