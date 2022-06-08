247Sports predicts Stanford will be upset by UConn

There is just one more round of baseball separating the No. 2 overall seed Stanford Cardinal and a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

Standing in their way is UConn, who knocked off Maryland in one of the more controversial games of the Regional stage. While many once viewed Stanford as a lock to make it to Omaha, their shaky regional performance that saw their pitching staff struggle and their offense be silenced at times has experts like 247Sports' Robbie Weinstein worried.

In a recent article, Weinstein predicted the outcome of every Super Regional and is calling for the Cardinal to be upset. Here is his reasoning why:

Stanford is the tournament's No. 2 overall seed behind Tennessee, but the Cardinal barely made it out of regionals after being pushed hard by Texas State. UConn, similarly, is a mid-major program with a sterling record this season, except the Huskies are arguably an even tougher opponent in this format.

Austin Peterson, Pat Gallagher and Enzo Stefanoni are all high-quality starting pitchers, and the former two shined during regionals. Stanford is not going to have a significant advantage on the mound to start these games.

Weinstein called for UConn to win in three games.

While the pitching performance during the Regional was worrisome there is a bright side moving forward. The Cardinal only have a maximum of three games in a week for the Super Regional, whereas during the Regional they had to play five in the same amount of time.

The key to the Cardinal surviving and advancing will be their offense. If the bats can show up like they did in the ninth inning of the Texas State win, they will have a great chance of advancing. However, if it comes down to a pitching duel it will not work in Stanford's favor as just one of their starters in the Regional was able to make it five innings and they had to heavily rely on a iffy at best bullpen far too often.