Adam Crampton gets selected by the Baltimore Orioles

Stanford shortstop Adam Crampton is the latest Stanford Cardinal to hear his name called during the 2022 MLB Draft.

While he's extremely savvy at the plate he isn't the most powerful. However, that is not where he has his biggest impact, as Crampton is one of the best defensive players in the country. He was selected in the ninth round with the No. 257 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles.

While he isn't the biggest threat to leave the yard, Crampton's bat was arguably the hottest in the country at the conclusion of the season. He thrived during the postseason batting .424 (14 for 33) with four runs scored, three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs in the postseason.

If the junior does decide to sign, it will be a huge loss for Stanford's defense.



