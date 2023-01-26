Braden Montgomery and Quinn Mathews both receive D1 Baseball Pac-12 Preseason honors

Following back-to-back heartbreaks in Omaha, Stanford is looking to turn things around this year on the diamond.

In order to achieve their goal of winning it all, they will need lights out performances by both their star pitcher and star two-way player. Both of whom have racked up the preseason honors.

Do it all pitcher Quinn Mathews who can start a game or close one has won D1 Baseball's Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Mathews was Stanford's most consistent arm last season, and someone they relied on heavily in Omaha. He wasn't the only Cardinal to bring home preseason honors, as outfielder/pitcher Braden Montgomery was named D1 Baseball's Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Last season Mathews finished the year 9-2 with a 3.08 ERA, nine saves, and 111 strikeouts, while Montgomery hit .294, 18 home runs, and also made 15 appearances on the bump.