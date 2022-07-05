Skip to main content
Ryan Bruno makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Stanford pitcher Ryan Bruno will have a very special opportunity to be a part of the 26-man roster for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

This comes after there were five intrasquad scrimmage games held as a tryout to determine who would make the team. Prior to the final roster cuts, there were a total of 51 players invited to tryout including Stanford's freshman two-way sensation Braden Montgomery who was not selected. 

The newly selected Team USA will be playing from July 8-15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands led by Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. 

Bruno absolutely shined during his two appearances, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit and a walk over two innings of work. Along with being the lone Stanford representative, he is also the lone representative of the Pac-12. 

Bruno and company open tournament play against Japan followed by games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to complete group play. All of their games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

Team USA looks to win their fifth gold in what will be their sixth appearance since 2000.

