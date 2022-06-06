Skip to main content
Stanford and Texas State will face off again after Stanford's two wins on Sunday

Stanford and Texas State will face off again after Stanford's two wins on Sunday

The trilogy of Stanford and Texas State is set after the Cardinal handle the bobcats in the first rematch

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The trilogy of Stanford and Texas State is set after the Cardinal handle the bobcats in the first rematch

The No. 2 seed Cardinal are taking the hard route to the super regional this time around, as after losing to Texas State in the second game of the regional they had to win two elimination games on Sunday.

Each of the games had the stakes of win or your season is over for the Cardinal, with their first win coming over UC Santa Barbara in game one. Later that night, Stanford then had to take on a Texas State team who they had already lost to and had their way with the Cardinal in the first matchup. 

Luckily for the Cardinal, Ty Uber gave them their longest and best outing from a starter that they have had the whole regional, throwing 5.0 innings and giving up just three runs. 

Texas State didn't go down without a fight as Jose Gonzalez continued to terrorize the Stanford pitching staff as he has now hit three home runs in two meetings, and is proving to be one of the toughest outs in the regional along with Stanford's Kaleb Huff. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the game tied 2-2, Carter Graham's three run homer proved to be the dagger for the Cardinal. Stanford never turned back winning with an eventual score of 8-4, and the Bobcats were forced to concede and withhold their lethal duo of pitchers out of the bullpen in order to save them for tonight. The pitching for Stanford was solid all around, as they were able to manufacture their second straight impressive bullpen outing of the day between Brandt Pancer and Ryan Bruno. The two both pitched two innings apiece with no earned runs given up. Bruno allowed no hits and struck out four batters in the final six outs.

 The Cardinal and Bobcats will play Monday at 7 p.m. PT at Sunken Diamond on ESPN2. If Stanford wins this game they will host the super regional against the winner of the No. 15 seed Maryland and UConn.

  

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford pitcher Ty Uber (36) throws to Arizona State in the first inning during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Ncaa Baseball Stanford At Arizona State
Softball/Baseball

Stanford and Texas State will face off again after Stanford's two wins on Sunday

By Kevin Borba15 seconds ago
Softball/Baseball

Stanford lives to play another game after beating UC Santa Barbara

By Kevin Borba18 hours ago
Indya Nivar #12 of Team Air is defended by Kii Rice #22 of Team Flight during the women's Jordan Brand Classic at Hope Academy on April 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Basketball

Stanford signee Indya Nivar makes the USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Three major questions about Stanford in 2022

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford to host four-star sharp shooter Andrej Stojakovic

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022
Football

Where Stanford ranks in the Top 25 winningest programs in past 10 years

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022
Softball/Baseball

Stanford scores 20 en route to blow out win over Binghamton in opening matchup of regional

By Kevin BorbaJun 3, 2022
Milton HS' Kanaan Carlyle (3) jumps for a shot during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between IMG Academy and Milton HS on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Basketball

Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle makes USA U18 National Team

By Kevin BorbaJun 3, 2022