Stanford and Texas State will face off again after Stanford's two wins on Sunday

The No. 2 seed Cardinal are taking the hard route to the super regional this time around, as after losing to Texas State in the second game of the regional they had to win two elimination games on Sunday.

Each of the games had the stakes of win or your season is over for the Cardinal, with their first win coming over UC Santa Barbara in game one. Later that night, Stanford then had to take on a Texas State team who they had already lost to and had their way with the Cardinal in the first matchup.

Luckily for the Cardinal, Ty Uber gave them their longest and best outing from a starter that they have had the whole regional, throwing 5.0 innings and giving up just three runs.

Texas State didn't go down without a fight as Jose Gonzalez continued to terrorize the Stanford pitching staff as he has now hit three home runs in two meetings, and is proving to be one of the toughest outs in the regional along with Stanford's Kaleb Huff.

With the game tied 2-2, Carter Graham's three run homer proved to be the dagger for the Cardinal. Stanford never turned back winning with an eventual score of 8-4, and the Bobcats were forced to concede and withhold their lethal duo of pitchers out of the bullpen in order to save them for tonight. The pitching for Stanford was solid all around, as they were able to manufacture their second straight impressive bullpen outing of the day between Brandt Pancer and Ryan Bruno. The two both pitched two innings apiece with no earned runs given up. Bruno allowed no hits and struck out four batters in the final six outs.

The Cardinal and Bobcats will play Monday at 7 p.m. PT at Sunken Diamond on ESPN2. If Stanford wins this game they will host the super regional against the winner of the No. 15 seed Maryland and UConn.