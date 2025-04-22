Stanford Baseball Back in Win Column with Victory Over UC Davis
Winning feels oh so good. In the midst of a slump, coming off of a weekend where they got swept by Notre Dame, the Stanford Cardinal (20-17, 6-15 ACC) took the field against UC Davis on Monday afternoon and were able to come away with a 11-1 win.
Ending after seven innings due to the mercy rule going into affect, the Cardinal took control of the game early, with four runs scored in the very first inning. With two runners on base, Jimmy Nati got things started with a three-run home run to put the Cardinal up 3-0. Later that same inning, Rintaro Sasaki hit an RBI single to score Brady Reynolds from third, making it 4-0 Stanford.
In the second inning, the Cardinal tacked on two more, with Nati once again coming up big as he hit an RBI single to right field, and with Trevor Haskins on third, he was able to come in to score to make it 5-0 Cardinal. Later on, with Temo Becerra standing on second, Reynolds hit a single to right center field that was deep enough for Becerra to round third and score, giving Stanford a 6-0 lead.
While UC Davis (19-20, 8-10 Big West) did manage to score a run in the fourth on a fielder's choice to make it 6-1 Stanford, that was all that they were able to muster for the game. The Cardinal responded with a Reynolds home run in the bottom half of the fourth to make it 7-1. After that, it was all Stanford.
The fifth inning saw the Cardinal score four more and put the game well out of reach. After Charlie Saum got on base, designated hitter Cort MacDonald hit an RBI double that brought in Saum and made it 8-1 Cardinal. Then with the bases loaded, Tatum Marsh fouled out to right field, but with the ball hit deep enough, MacDonald scored from third to give the Cardinal a 9-1 lead.
Nati then added two more to the Cardinal total when he hit a double down the left field line, scoring both Becerra and Hott to make it 11-1 Stanford. On the mound for Stanford was Nick Dugan, who earned the win to improve to 4-0 on the season, allowing six hits and a run while striking out four through seven innings of work.
With the win, the Cardinal snapped a three-game losing streak and will go into their weekend series against Wake Forest looking for more. The series will be at home and will span Friday-Sunday with Friday's game set to begin at 6:05 p.m. (PT).