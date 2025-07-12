Stanford Baseball Has 18 Players Earn All-ACC Academic Honors
Stanford University has always been a prestigious and rigorous academic institution. Since the beginning, the university has been known to be one of the best academic institutions in both the United States and the world, with all of its students known for being exceptional in the classroom. When it comes to the school's student-athletes, they excel both on and off the field, pool, court, or wherever the competition meets them.
This season was no exception, and for Stanford baseball, they are well represented on the All-ACC Academic Team, with 18 players making the list as announced by the conference earlier this week.
In order for a player to be eligible for the All-ACC Academic Team, they must have at least a 3.0 GPA from the previous quarter and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during their entire time in college. When it comes to on-field performance, a player must have played in at least half of their program's season.
Stanford's 18 selections are tied for the second most in the entire ACC, with Clemson also having 18.
Stanford Baseball Players on All-ACC Academic Team
Nick Dugan- Junior (Science, Technology & Society)
Sam Garewal- Junior (Psychology)
Trevor Haskins- Senior (Management Science & Engineering)
Ethan Hott- Junior (Human Biology)
Aidan Keenan- Sophomore (Undeclared)
Brandon Larson- Junior (Management Science & Engineering)
Luke Lavin- Sophomore (Undeclared)
Tatum Marsh- Freshman (undeclared)
Trevor Moore- Junior (Management Science & Engineering)
Jimmy Nati- Junior (Science, Technology & Society)
Toran O'Harran- Junior (Science, Technology & Society)
Ben Reimers- Sophomore (Undeclared)
Brady Reynolds- Sophomore (Undeclared)
Rintaro Sasaki- Freshman (Undeclared)
Charlie Saum- Senior (Science, Technology & Society)
Matt Scott- Junior (Science, Technology & Society)
Ryan Speshyock- Sophomore (Undeclared)
Ty Uber- Senior (Science, Technology & Society)
While the team on the field struggled during the second part of the season, they were able to excel in the classroom.