Stanford Baseball Infielder Wins Program's First-Ever ACC Player of the Week Award
Stanford's undefeated start to the season is turning heads, and has even led to some recognition being handed out. On Monday, Stanford baseball infielder, Trevor Haskins, earned the first major award of the season for the Cardinal, taking home the program's first-ever ACC Player of the Week Award.
Haskins put on a show at the plate last weekend, batting .389 with three home runs, 11 RBI, two doubles and five runs scored, en route to helping the Cardinal achieve a 4-0 week. Getting on base in all four of the games that he played during the week, the former Valley Christian standout has also batted safely in all seven of the team's games thus far.
In the team's most recent series against Washington, Haskins hit a home run in each of the four games, including in a come from behind 9-5 win on Sunday when he hit a go-ahead grand slam.
His first home run came in the very first at-bat, on the first pitch, for Stanford on Friday afternoon, when he led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot. His second home run of the weekend was in the game on Saturday, when he hit a big three-run homer.
Haskins' Player of the Week selection is not only Stanford's first since joining the ACC, but it is also Haksins' first ever time receiving the honor. The ACC weekly baseball awards are nominated by each school and voted on by a 21-media member panel.
In addition to Haskins winning ACC Player of the Week, right-handed pitcher Logan Lunceford of Wake Forest and right-handed pitcher Mason Patel of Georgia Tech were named the Co-ACC Pitchers of the Week.
Beating Washington to cap off another series sweep, the Cardinal have started 8-0 and have been a team to watch to start this young season. Missing the College World Series last year after making it from 2021-23, Stanford is a team on a mission in 2025 and will look to show that it can compete with anybody.