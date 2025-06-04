Stanford Baseball Recruit Matt Maxon Talks Commitment, Excitement
Stanford baseball is on the come up very soon. The Cardinal are a premier program in college baseball, making countless College World Series and even National Championships. But after three straight trips to Omaha, Stanford has now missed back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.
However, Stanford baseball will be back very soon. The rise of Tatum Marsh, Rintaro Sasaki, Charlie Bates, and others under head coach David Esquer’s rule have clearly emerged as a great young core in college baseball.
On top of what's already in place, many new recruits are coming in, and the Cardinal have the beginning of a solid-looking recruiting class.
One of their headliners is Matt Maxon, a 2026 recruit from Carmel, CA. Maxon is a 6-foot-3, 190 pound, right-handed pitcher who can throw up to 93 miles per hour. He competes for Carmel High School and Alpha Prime Baseball at the club level.
Maxon has been a star since he was just a child. At just 14 years old, he committed to Stanford, before even playing a high school game. Now almost three years later, Maxon is still riding strong with the Cardinal, and thrilled to get started on the farm.
Maxon told Stanford on SI that the reason that he committed when he did was, “the history of the baseball program, the success, as well as the school's academic prestige, and how close it is to home.”
As a three sport athlete in high school, Maxon has been every level of player, from being the star, to being a role player to help his team succeed.
“Playing multiple sports gives you a chance to get a sense of different positions,” he said. “Being a leader on the baseball and football team, but also being an underclassmen and still trying to be a leader. It has made me better as a player and also a better teammate.” He surely will bring his leadership from the moment he steps on campus before the 2027 season.
Living just two hours away, Maxon has been to campus many times. “I have been to many games up there, football games, baseball games. It’s a beautiful campus and the people are great. Just everything about it is perfect.”
Despite Stanford’s failure to make the NCAA Tournament these past two years, Maxon is ready to do his part on the team to help bring the Cardinal back to contending for a College World Series.
“I know that the coaches have done a great job of recruitment, not only in our class but in the classes above us. Obviously our goal as a class is to win an NCAA Championship and bring the culture back into the baseball program.”
Maxon and the 2026 class are ready to bring winning culture back to The Farm, and bring the prestige of Stanford baseball back to being one of the premier programs in college baseball.