Stanford Baseball's Top Incoming Freshmen Offer Upside
Stanford baseball has surely had a tough transfer portal. They lost their two top starters, Matt Scott and Joey Volchko, as well as two top infielders Temo Becerra and Charlie Saum. They have not announced any new commitments at this time. Stanford needs some new guys to come in and set the tone.
That’s why the 2025 recruiting class is a huge deal this season. With many players coming in, let’s take a look at who will be joining head coach David Esquer on the farm for this upcoming season.
Brock Sell
Stanford’s top prospect is Sell, a Stockton, CA native who attended Tokay High School. His main position is outfield, although he can throw 91 mph on the mound. Sell is ranked as the 44th best player in the nation, as well as the 13th best in the state of California per Perfect Game.
Brock Ketelsen
Another Brock, this time Ketelson, is another outfielder/pitcher committed to the Cardinal. He grew up in Scotts Valley, and attended Valley Christian High School in San Jose. At the club level, he plays for the Milwaukee Brewers Scout Team. He is rated as the 85th best player in the nation. If both players elect to, the Cardinal could find a two-way duo of Brocks.
Teddy Tokheim
Tokheim is a third baseman from Seattle, WA. He is ranked as the 134th best player in the country, but also the best third baseman in Washington. Tokheim has connections with other Cardinal players, as he plays alongside Ketelsen on the Milwaukee Brewers Scout Team.
Rashad Hayes
Hayes is the fourth-highest ranked Cardinal commit, and is the 180th best player in the country. Hayes plays shortstop, and is ranked as the 10th best in the state of California. Out of Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, CA, Hayes is ready to bring some East Bay experience to the South Bay.
Colt Peterson
Peterson, the top pitcher-only prospect for the Cardinal, is listed at 6-foot-1, with a 190 pound frame out of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, CA. He is ranked as the 415th best player in the country, and competes for the Detroit Tigers scout team.
Philip Cheong
Cheong, a Canadian prospect from Ontario is ready to compete in the States. He is the second-best shortstop in Ontario, and ready to bring an infield presence that the Cardinal currently lacks.
The Cardinal have some solid pieces coming in, with a few more not listed. Three top 150 prospects, and a wide range of depth, Stanford is ready to tear up the ACC in 2025 and get themselves back where they belong, in Omaha.
The key for the team in 2026 will be in the development of their underclassmen from this past season, however, with the Brocks being more complementary pieces that all-out stars in their first seasons at Sunken Diamond.