Stanford Baseball Star Named to Bobby Bragan Watch List

Stanford baseball is fighting to play on this season. Sitting at 17-19 while possessing a 7-11 ACC record, the Cardinal have experienced major struggles this season and have looked like a shell of the program that made three straight College World Series appearances from 2021-23.

But at times, the Cardinal have shown that they still have some pieces that can bring them back into contention, especially when you look at all of the talented young guys that they have on their roster.

One of those young stars that has made a major impact in his first season on The Farm is freshman infielder/pitcher, Teddy Tokheim.

A highly touted prospect coming out of Lakeside School in Seattle, Washington, Tokheim has been an instant star for the Cardinal this season, and has earned a lot of recognition. On Tuesday, Tokheim received even more attention, earning a spot on the Bobby Bragan Award watchlist.

What is the Bobby Bragan Award?

The Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger award, the official name of the honor, is eligible to be won by any Division I college baseball player in the country and is awarded based on a combination of multiple factors: Performance at the plate, academic standing and personal integrity.

Tokheim, hitting .378 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI as a major fixture for the Cardinal this season, has been a player to watch all year long.

Tokheim joins several other players on the watchlist, and will have to wait until later in the year to find out if he won, with the BBNCSA announcing the finalists in late May and the winner of the award revealed in June and honored at a fall gala.

Enjoying an accolade-filled high school career, earning All-Region and All-State honors, multiple All-Metro and school MVPs and being named Lakeside School Pitcher of the Year in 2023, Tokheim left Lakeside as one of the program's most accomplished players, holding the record for most career doubles and pitcher wins.

Receiving interest from several top baseball schools, including Oregon and Washington, Tokheim took his talents to The Farm, getting the chance to play high level baseball and receive a world class education.

There is still nearly a month left of the regular season, but the Cardinal are already in crunch time, needing to do a lot in order to earn a favorable spot in the ACC tournament. Set to take on Florida State in their next series, the Cardinal need to start piling up victories to build up some momentum.