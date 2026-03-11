Stanford Pitcher Parker Warner Gaining Attention

The struggles for Stanford baseball to start the 2026 season have been no secret, but at least it can get through the season knowing it has exceptional building blocks on the roster. On Wednesday, March 11, Cardinal right-handed pitcher Parker Warner earned a very prestigious honor, grabbing a spot on the College Baseball Hall of Fame's National Pitcher of the Year watchlist.

Warner, a 2024 graduate of Granada High School in Livermore, has struggled to start this season. Currently having an 0-1 record in four starts with an 8.25 ERA, Warner has not been in the form that the Cardinal have hoped so far, but with major upside and as a cog in the rotation, there are no worries about him turning things around shortly.

Warner's first two starts this season were strong, pitching four strong innings against Oregon State with only two unearned runs in his first outing, and 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a win over Cal State Fullerton in his second start. But his last two starts have been what has made his ERA tick up significantly.

Against Fresno State and Wake Forest he has combined for 2 1/3 innings of work and given up ten earned runs on eight hits and five walks. Given his track record and his ability to shine when needed, Warner still has a long way to go before the season ends.

As a freshman last season, Warner appeared in nine games with six starts, appearing in four ACC games and posting a 3.00 ERA over three innings of work in conference play. He held an 8.53 ERA across 12 2/3 innings overall.

Warner's success in ACC play built off of the success he saw in his senior year of high school, where he won player of the year from several media outlets while a part of a Granada team that only lost one game all season long en route to winning a Northern California championship.

The College Baseball Hall of Fame's National Pitcher of the Year award features more than 140 of the country's best pitchers, and was first introduced back in 2009, serving as the college baseball equivalent of Major League Baseball's prestigious Cy Young Award.

The last Stanford pitcher to win the award was Mark Appel back in 2012, and Appel would go on to be the No. 8 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 before returning to Stanford and becoming the number one overall pick of the Houston Astros in the 2013 MLB Draft.

Once a perennial contender, making it to three straight College World Series from 2021-23, the Cardinal have struggled the last couple of seasons, with 2026 being no exception. Currently sitting on a 5-10 record (0-3 ACC), the Cardinal started the season at 2-2 but after a series win over Cal State Fullerton, things have started to unravel.

On a six-game losing streak, the Cardinal have not won a regular season game since Feb. 27 when they beat Fresno State 6-5 at home. But with over two months left in the regular season, the Cardinal have plenty of time to turn things around and make a run at the NCAA tournament.

