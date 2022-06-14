Skip to main content
Stanford punches ticket to CWS in Omaha

Stanford punches ticket to CWS in Omaha

The Cardinal have a chance to avenge last year's loss in Omaha

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinal have a chance to avenge last year's loss in Omaha

After taking the hard route to get through to the Super Regional, the Stanford Cardinal again made things challenging on themselves losing game one of the Super Regional against UConn.

This forced them to win two games in a row that had the stakes of win or go home, but the offensive juggernaut that is the Cardinal did just that. 

In what seems to be a horrific trend which will not bode well in Omaha, the Cardinal starting pitchers have struggled all postseason. Joey Dixon was given the nod on the bump in what was a very brief outing for him. He didn't record a single out, and gave up three runs in the first inning putting the Cardinal in a position they have been in every game but one this postseason, trailing. 

The trio of pitchers: Drew Dowd, Ryan Bruno, and Quinn Mathews came through for the Cardinal as they each pitched three innings to help Stanford win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Like seemingly every Stanford game this postseason and more specifically the Super Regional, they had one very explosive inning of offense that helped them pull away. Today that inning happened to be the fourth inning, after what proved to be a critical error by the UConn shortstop.

With two outs and trailing by just one run, UConn's shortstop fielded a ground ball ranging towards his left, and when he went to throw to get the third out he slipped and fell which loaded the bases. This brought up Kody Huff who three pitchers later sent a pitch into orbit for a grand slam. 

Huff had himself a day going 3-for-4 finishing just a triple shy of the cycle, and also knocked in five runs. 

With the win, the Cardinal are now 10-0 in elimination games all-time at the Sunken Diamond. The huge win also punched their ticket to Omaha will take on Arkansas in their opening matchup of the College World Series on either Friday or Saturday. 

This marks Stanford's second straight trip to Omaha, where they hope to avenge their loss against Vanderbilt last season that sent them packing with one out away from a win. 

Stanford Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with Kody Huff (25) after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford punches ticket to CWS in Omaha

By Kevin Borba12 minutes ago
Milton HS' Kanaan Carlyle (3) jumps for a shot during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between IMG Academy and Milton HS on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Basketball

Kanaan Carlyle and USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team bring home Gold

By Kevin Borba6 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

Athlon Sports expects a breakout year from Tanner McKee

By Kevin Borba7 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Recruiting

Two-sport star and Stanford target Dylan Lonergan announces commitment date

By Kevin Borba8 hours ago
USATSI_18400962
Softball/Baseball

Stanford survives against UConn in game two

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) is tackled by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

Ben Yurosek ranks as one of the top tight ends in the country

By Kevin BorbaJun 12, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) passes the football during the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

On3 predicts 3,000 passing yard seasons for four Pac-12 Quarterbacks

By Kevin BorbaJun 12, 2022
Jun 23, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Stanford Cardinal infielder Tim Tawa (21) and outfielder Christian Robinson (44) and infielder Adam Crampton (10) and outfielder Brock Jones (7) and outfielder Grant Burton (15) remain on the field after the loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at TD Ameritrade Park.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford's late efforts weren't enough to overcome UConn in game one

By Kevin BorbaJun 12, 2022