Stanford's Temo Becerra Enters Transfer Portal
With about a week remaining in the season, Stanford baseball has picked up some tough news. A fan favorite, Temo Becerra has decided to enter the transfer portal ahead of the series against Grand Canyon. The Senior has one year of eligibility remaining after not playing a game as a freshman.
Becerra has been solid for Stanford in his time on the farm. As a sophomore, Becerra got his first taste of college action. He batted .316, hitting two home runs with seven RBI in 11 games started throughout the season. Although he wasn’t an everyday guy, he played his role perfectly and was a piece of another College World Series appearance as well as Pac-12 title.
He showed even more improvement in his junior season, showcasing his bat-to-ball skills while batting .298 with 18 RBI. He also showed that he could work the count and get on base, walking at a decent 5.5% clip which led to a .357 on-base percentage.
In his senior year, the Cardinal transitioned to the ACC, and had trouble fitting in right away. Stanford currently sits at 24-23, but need a win on Sunday vs Grand Canyon and to steal a game against ranked NC State if they want to finish the season with a winning record.
In his senior season, Becerra has has his best season yet, batting .335 with a .388 OBP. His walk rate is up, his strikeout rate is down, and he's even added a home run to his ledger this season after going homer-less last year.
Overall, Becerra has been a solid contributor for Stanford, and his significance to the program has certainly been beneficial to the program. The hope is that Becerra is able to find another program where he can excel, and continue to hone his skills before a potential future in professional baseball.