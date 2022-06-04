Stanford scores 20 en route to blow out win over Binghamton in opening matchup of regional

All season long the Cardinal were plagued by their bullpen, and when starter Joey Dixon got off to a slow start giving up a few hits in the first inning and an early run in Stanford's opening matchup of the Stanford regional against Binghamton, worries surely started to arise.

However, in the second inning the bats absolutely erupted as the Cardinal put up a 10 spot, headlined by a Drew Bowser grand slam, who also had an RBI double at the beginning of the inning.

All of the runs were very much needed as Dixon struggled this outing only lasting 4.0 innings giving up eight hits and four runs, having to the game over to what has been a disastrous bullpen.

Even with turnstile of pitchers coming in for Stanford, the bats were too hot to handle for Binghamton. The Cardinal would go on to score in four of the last seven innings thanks to the team's 21 hits and nine walks drawn.

Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy were the stars of the game for Stanford as they combined to go 6-for-10 while knocking in 10 RBI on three home runs between the two of them.

Stanford will take on the winner of Texas State and UC Santa Barbara, which takes place tonight.