Stanford Softball Tops Binghamton, Set to Face Oregon in Eugene Regional
Stanford softball has had a tremendous season, and the wins just keep rolling. In their first game of the Eugene Regional, the Cardinal defeated Binghamton 9-2 and improved their record on the year to 41-11. Pushing runs across with two outs was a key to their victory, as five of their nine runs came home when there were two away.
Right fielder Caelan Koch led the way offensively with a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. She was one of three Stanford players to record a multi-hit game, along with centerfielder Emily Jones (2-for-4, 2 RBI, run) and left fielder Kyra Chan (2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs). Chan's RBI was her 59th of the season.
Jade Berry’s first-inning RBI was also her 59th of the season, tying Chan for the team lead this season. Both Chan and Berry are tied for the third-most RBI in a season in program history. With the RBI double, she has now recorded a hit in nine of the 12 career NCAA Tournament games, and her nine RBI in those games is also a current team high.
Senior Kylie Chung earned her first postseason start in the circle, and earned the win. She tossed five innings, giving up five hits and walking three, which led to two runs (one earned) coming across for Binghamton. She struck out seven in the game while drawing a pair of walks at the plate, scoring once and driving home a run to help her cause.
Zoe Prystajko closed this one out, tossing two scoreless innings while not allowing a hit. She did walk a batter and hit another in the sixth, putting two runners on before working out of the jam, and then walked another batter in the seventh inning, but Binghamton was unable to push a run across.
With the win, Stanford now advances to face No. 16 Oregon on Saturday at 1 p.m. (PT). The Ducks are the Cardinal's biggest competition in this regional, and to advance, they're going to have to come up with some wins against them. Earning one on Saturday would be a nice start, though it's a double elimination tournament, so it's wouldn't knock them out completely.